Horoscope Today, June 2: Libra to face challenge in work; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope June 2, 2024: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 2:43 pm today. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 12:12 pm today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 1:41 pm today. Apart from this, the Achala Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 02 May 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your marital relationship will be full of sweetness. Your activity in the social field will increase. You can get positive results in some work. There is a possibility of meeting an old friend. Today will be a great day for the people associated with the media of this zodiac. You will get some good news related to the family. You will feel refreshed in terms of health. Your material comforts will increase. New paths of success will open with the guidance of Guru.

Taurus

Today you will benefit from some special work. Your relationship with your siblings will improve. Your spouse will be impressed by your words. The day will be good in terms of business. There are chances of getting success in social work. You will get help from friends. Some new work will come in front of you, for which you will also meet some important people. By this evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to getting some good news. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will have to keep concentration to repeat good performance at the workplace. Today will be a great day for businessmen, a new plan will prove to be beneficial for increasing the business. Today your mind may be more engaged in spirituality. Today you can go to visit a religious place. Today, you will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Today is going to be a good day for students. There are chances of success.

Cancer

Today you can make a new plan to set your goal. You will be successful in solving domestic problems peacefully. People of this zodiac who are in government jobs will get some good news today. You will also get full support from senior officials. The situation will be favourable at home and in the family. You will plan to go on a religious trip with friends. Your trip will be auspicious.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will spend time with family members happily. Your financial side will remain strong. Commerce students of this zodiac will get good advice from their teachers. Along with this, new opportunities to move forward in my career will also come up. You will get happiness from the side of children. They can achieve success in some fields. You will get new ideas to earn money, which you will also consider. Today there will be peace and happiness in your home.

Virgo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will have to work with your understanding in some matter, only then will the result of the work be good. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today there is a possibility of getting good news at home, you will get happiness in married life. Your interest in religious work will increase, today you can organize a Satsang, and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Take special care of the elders of the house today. This will increase their love for you.

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will face a work-related challenge, but you will overcome that challenge immediately. The family atmosphere will remain good. You will get sudden opportunities for monetary gains. You will get full support of luck. Other people will be impressed by your work. New paths for your progress will open. Along with sweetness, trust will also increase in the family. Everyone will be ready to help each other. You will feel better in terms of health.

Scorpio

Today, if something is being told by seniors and the boss in the office, take it seriously, and try to improve it after knowing your shortcomings. Today you will do financial planning for the progress of business. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work a little harder, there are chances of getting success. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, today you will go to the market for shopping. Be careful in terms of health today.

Sagittarius

Today, a solution to any of your problems can be found. Today, your financial condition will remain good. You should avoid sharing your things with others, as well as avoid making any big decisions in haste. You need to keep your thinking and behaviour balanced. Your married life will be full of sweetness. The situation in business will remain good. You will complete your work well. Today you will make up your mind to buy a new vehicle.

Capricorn

Today has brought positive results for you. Today the workload in the office may increase, but the work done by will impress your boss. Avoid being careless in money matters. Today you will get some advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Mother can make some sweets for her children today. Today you will spend time taking care of the elders of the house. Today you will get a gift from your spouse, which will make your mind happy.

Aquarius

Today you will make some new plans regarding business. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with social sites work will get acquainted with someone who will benefit them a lot. There will be an increase in happiness in married life, health will improve. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, your financial condition will become strong. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, the relationship will become more sweet.

Pisces

Today your full attention will be on improving your work. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. The money lent will be returned, some big success can be achieved in business. Today you can think of starting some new work, but before starting, take advice from your elders. Today your decision will prove to be effective in family matters.