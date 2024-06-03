SL vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Score: Nortje gets his third as South Africa leave Sri Lanka in shambles in NY

Anrich Nortje has ended Kusal Mendis' struggle as the batter took on short delivery but couldn't time it and Sri Lanka have lost half their side for just 50.
South Africa are all over Sri Lanka as the latter's decision to bat first is proving to be really questionable. After Nortje's strike, Keshav Maharaj has sent back Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasarnanga for a duck. It didn't take him long to get another one as he cleaned up Sadeera Samarawickrama for a golden duck with an arm delivery and Sri Lanka are four down for not much on the board.
Anrich Nortje was given the job with the ball after the powerplay and the quick, who has been struggling for form lately, got one full after shorter deliveries and Kamindu Mendis hit straight to backward square leg fielder in the deep.
Sri Lankan batters are failing to read the pace of the wicket as they lost a crucial wicket and haven't gotten many runs on the board after the powerplay.
Ottniel Baartman on T20 World Cup debut has struck in his very first over as Pathum Nissanka wanted to break the shackles but the ball got big on him and Heinrich Klaasen at deep third took a simple catch and South Africa have gotten the big wicket early.
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have come out to bat for Sri Lanka and will be hoping for a good start given the nature of the surface which will allow the bowlers to come into the game. Hence, the powerplay will be key.
Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and opted to bat first saying that it looked like a good wicket and preferred runs on the board. However, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram wanted to bowl and both teams got what they wanted.
It's Pitch No 1 one for the Sri Lanka vs South Africa clash, which suggests around 63 metre boundary on one side and 73 on the other side of the square and straight boundary is about 74 metres which means it is big ground. It played a bit slow in the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh and is set to be of similar nature on Monday as well. Sri Lanka expect it to be slow and hence have packed their side with two frontline spinners while South Africa have backed their strength of pace bowlers with skipper Aiden Markram partnering Keshav Maharaj in the spin department.
That middle order of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looks scary proposition and with the bowling attack they have, South Africa have everything to go all the way but the tag of choking in the crunch moments will be attached to them wherever they go and they will aim to shed that, this time around.
The first big clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is upon us as Sri Lanka take on South Africa in a mouth-watering clash at the Nassau County Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. It's bright sunny New York and the teams will be hoping for a good game. Welcome to our live coverage of the SL vs SA encounter.
