Monday, June 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SL vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Score: Nortje gets his third as South Africa leave Sri Lanka in shambles in NY
Live now

SL vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Score: Nortje gets his third as South Africa leave Sri Lanka in shambles in NY

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Sri Lanka kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against South Africa in New York. Given how the surface behaved, Sri Lanka would be licking their lips seeing how much turn was on offer but Proteas with their strength start as favourites.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2024 21:00 IST
SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score
Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

SL vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Score: Anrich Nortje gets his third as South Africa leave Sri Lanka in shambles in NYC

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Sri Lanka and South Africa will kick off their respective campaigns in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This will be the first international match at the modular stadium in the Big Apple after the warm-up game a couple of days between India and Bangladesh. If the surface and the outfield play anything similar to how it did in the warm-up match, Sri Lankan spinners will be handful on that track. However, South Africa with their all-round strength will fancy themselves to start their campaign with a win. The Proteas historically too have had an upper hand over Sri Lanka with three wins in four meetings. If it turns, it should be a cracker of a game. Follow all the live updates of SL vs SA clash-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 03, 2024 9:00 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa are all over Sri Lanka

  • Jun 03, 2024 9:00 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SL vs SA Live: Nortje ends Mendis' struggle

    Anrich Nortje has ended Kusal Mendis' struggle as the batter took on short delivery but couldn't time it and Sri Lanka have lost half their side for just 50.

  • Jun 03, 2024 8:54 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SL vs SA Live Score: Keshav Maharaj makes mess with 2 wickets in an over

    South Africa are all over Sri Lanka as the latter's decision to bat first is proving to be really questionable. After Nortje's strike, Keshav Maharaj has sent back Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasarnanga for a duck. It didn't take him long to get another one as he cleaned up Sadeera Samarawickrama for a golden duck with an arm delivery and Sri Lanka are four down for not much on the board.

  • Jun 03, 2024 8:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SL vs SA Live: Nortje strikes, SL fall further

    Anrich Nortje was given the job with the ball after the powerplay and the quick, who has been struggling for form lately, got one full after shorter deliveries and Kamindu Mendis hit straight to backward square leg fielder in the deep.

  • Jun 03, 2024 8:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SL vs SA Live Score: Sri Lanka end scratchy powerplay at 24

    Sri Lankan batters are failing to read the pace of the wicket as they lost a crucial wicket and haven't gotten many runs on the board after the powerplay. 

  • Jun 03, 2024 8:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SL vs SA Live Score: Baartman strikes

    Ottniel Baartman on T20 World Cup debut has struck in his very first over as Pathum Nissanka wanted to break the shackles but the ball got big on him and Heinrich Klaasen at deep third took a simple catch and South Africa have gotten the big wicket early.

  • Jun 03, 2024 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Anthems done! Here we go

    Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have come out to bat for Sri Lanka and will be hoping for a good start given the nature of the surface which will allow the bowlers to come into the game. Hence, the powerplay will be key.

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa go with four pacers

    Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:55 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pathirana and Thushara both included for Sri Lanka

    Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:53 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat

    Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and opted to bat first saying that it looked like a good wicket and preferred runs on the board. However, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram wanted to bowl and both teams got what they wanted.

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SL vs SA pitch report - Likely to be slow

    It's Pitch No 1 one for the Sri Lanka vs South Africa clash, which suggests around 63 metre boundary on one side and 73 on the other side of the square and straight boundary is about 74 metres which means it is big ground. It played a bit slow in the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh and is set to be of similar nature on Monday as well. Sri Lanka expect it to be slow and hence have packed their side with two frontline spinners while South Africa have backed their strength of pace bowlers with skipper Aiden Markram partnering Keshav Maharaj in the spin department.

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa, favourites?

    That middle order of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looks scary proposition and with the bowling attack they have, South Africa have everything to go all the way but the tag of choking in the crunch moments will be attached to them wherever they go and they will aim to shed that, this time around.

  • Jun 03, 2024 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa - the first big clash of T20 World Cup 2024

    The first big clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is upon us as Sri Lanka take on South Africa in a mouth-watering clash at the Nassau County Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. It's bright sunny New York and the teams will be hoping for a good game. Welcome to our live coverage of the SL vs SA encounter.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement