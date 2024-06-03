SL vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Score: Nortje gets his third as South Africa leave Sri Lanka in shambles in NY

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

SL vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Score: Anrich Nortje gets his third as South Africa leave Sri Lanka in shambles in NYC

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Sri Lanka and South Africa will kick off their respective campaigns in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This will be the first international match at the modular stadium in the Big Apple after the warm-up game a couple of days between India and Bangladesh. If the surface and the outfield play anything similar to how it did in the warm-up match, Sri Lankan spinners will be handful on that track. However, South Africa with their all-round strength will fancy themselves to start their campaign with a win. The Proteas historically too have had an upper hand over Sri Lanka with three wins in four meetings. If it turns, it should be a cracker of a game. Follow all the live updates of SL vs SA clash-

Live Match Scorecard