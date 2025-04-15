Mirabai Chanu, Olympic medallist, elected chairperson of Indian Weightlifting Federation’s Athletes Commission Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021. She became just the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari. Chanu has now been elected as the chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation’s Athletes Commission.

New Delhi:

Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was on Tuesday elected as the chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation's Athletes Commission. Chanu, who won the silver medal in the 49kg category, defined the development as an opportunity to uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters.

"The opportunity to represent and uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters is a matter of great pride for me,” Chanu, the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympics, said in a release.

"I pledge to take the responsibilities that come with the role seriously. I will work towards spreading the athletes' voice and viewpoints across all key channels to ensure we can continue to focus on the sport without being distracted by external factors," she added.

