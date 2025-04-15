Woman brutally assaulted outside Karnataka mosque, six arrested for attempt to murder A 38-year-old woman was brutally attacked outside a mosque in Karnataka's Davanagere. Six men have been arrested on charges including attempted murder.

In a shocking incident of public violence, a 38-year-old woman, identified as Shabeena Banu, was brutally assaulted by a group of men outside a mosque in Tavarekere village, Channagiri taluk, on April 9. The attack, carried out in broad daylight with sticks and metal rods, was captured on mobile video and widely circulated on social media, prompting widespread outrage.

Six arrested on charges of attempt to murder

Acting swiftly, the Davanagere police arrested six individuals just hours after the incident came to light. The accused — all residents of Tavarekere — have been identified as:

Mohammad Niyaz (32), driver

Mohammad Gouspeer (45), scrap dealer

Chand Basha (35), sugarcane juice vendor

Inayat Ullah (51), local resident

Dastgir (24), bike mechanic

Rasool T.R. (42), fisherman at Bukkambudi Lake

An FIR (No. 202/2025) has been registered at Channagiri Police Station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (BNS), including conspiracy, assault, and attempt to murder.

Alleged trigger: Family dispute and mosque complaint

According to police reports, the incident followed a domestic dispute. On April 7, Shabeena was visited by her relative Nasreen (32) and a man named Fayaz. When her husband, Jameel Ahmad alias Shameer, found them together at home, he reportedly filed a complaint with the local Jama Masjid.

Two days later, on April 9, Shabeena, Nasreen, and Fayaz were summoned to the mosque, where Shabeena was allegedly attacked by the mob. She sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

The case continues to generate public and political reaction, with demands for strict legal action against the perpetrators.

