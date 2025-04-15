Murshidabad violence: NHRC to conduct on-spot inquiry, submit report within three weeks Murshidabad violence: The NHRC said the action comes after submission of a complaint to it. The inquiry report should be submitted within a period of three weeks, it said.

New Delhi:

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took cognisance of the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act and said it will send a team from its investigation division to conduct an on-spot inquiry, given the "seriousness" of the matter. The NHRC said the action comes after submission of a complaint to it. The inquiry report should be submitted within a period of three weeks, it said.

The complaint pertains to various "social media news articles" highlighting the alleged murder of two named persons -- father and son, amid the ongoing protest against the legislation.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the Director General (Investigation), NHRC, is directed to assign a team of officers/officials from the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at Murshidabad, West Bengal," according to the proceedings.

The inquiry report should be submitted to the Commission within a period of three weeks, it said.

Three people died and several others were injured in the violence that raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon.

A total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence in the Muslim-majority district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was apprised of an initial probe into West Bengal's Murshidabad violence, which indicates the involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants, government sources told ANI.

The preliminary findings also suggest that the miscreants may have initially received assistance from local leaders but eventually became uncontrollable.

Meanwhile, the MHA closely monitors activities in Murshidabad and other sensitive districts in West Bengal.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday spoke with the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, assuring all possible help. He advised the state administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts and to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy as soon as possible.

The Union Home Secretary is in constant touch with the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

The MHA has also deployed nearly nine companies, at least 900 personnel, of the Border Security Force in Murshidabad. Of these nine companies, 300 BSF personnel are locally available with other additional companies at the request of the state government.