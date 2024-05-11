Afghanistan: Heavy rainfall led floods take lives of 50, injures at least 100

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

Devastating floods following heavy rains in Afghanistan’s northern province Baghlan killed at least 50 people and injured over 100 others on Friday.

While informing the toll of casualties, Abdul Mateen Qaniee, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interiors said that it may rise further. He further said that flooding has affected over five districts with over 150 people stuck and need help. According to him two heavy storms were predicted for Friday night.

"The Ministry of Interior has sent teams and helicopters to the area, but due to a shortage of night vision lights in helicopters, the operation may not be successful," Qaniee said. The floods also damaged homes and properties in various districts, according to Edayatullah Hamdard, the provincial director of Natural Disaster Management in Baghlan.

Death toll may rise

Meanwhile, Edayatullah Hamdard, the provincial director of Natural Disaster Management in Baghlan has stated that the floods gulped homes and properties in several districts. He too said that the initial death toll was preliminary and it "might rise as many people are missing”.

Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban's spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management said that the flash floods also hit the capital, Kabul. According to him, the rescue teams, carrying food and other aid, were dispatched to the affected areas. He emphasised that the rescue operation remains the main focus at the moment and would later be in a better position to provide precise figures on casualties and damage.

Notably, over 70 people lost their lives from heavy rains and flash flooding in the country last month. About 2,000 homes, 3 mosques, and 4 schools were damaged in those floods. The flooding also damaged agricultural land while about 2,500 animals died in the deluges.

(WIth Inputs From Agencies)