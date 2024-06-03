How many Super Overs have been played in T20 World Cup history as Namibia beat Oman?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Wiese.

Namibia edged past Oman in Group B's first match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown in an absolute nail-biter that went down to the Super Over. The full 40 overs were not enough to decide the winner of this contest with both teams getting tied on 109. The game moved to the Super Over, where Namibia won defending 21 with ease.

After Namibia failed to chase five runs off the final over of Mehran Khan, the game went into the Super Over. David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus powered Namibia to 21 and then Wiese rolled his arm with the ball, restricting Oman to 10 in reply.

Notably, this was the first Super Over in the T20 World Cup 2024 and first since the 2012 T20 World Cup. There have been only two Super Overs in the history of the 20-over World Cups, both coming in the 2012 edition.

List of Super Overs in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lanka faced New Zealand in the first Super Over on 27th September 2012 where the Lankan Lions prevailed while defending 13 off the one-over face-off. The Kiwis made 7 in their six balls batting first.

The second Super Over came five days later when again New Zealand were involved in a one-over contest against West Indies. This time too the Blackcaps lost the game when the Windies chased down 18 runs in the one-over contest.

Oman were bowled out for 109 in 19.3 overs batting first. Khalid Kail and Zeeshan Maqsood led the charge with the bat after Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese jolted the Oman batting line-up. Trumpelmann ended with figures of 4/21, while Wiese snared three wickets to bowl their opponents out for 109 in 19.4 overs.

In reply, Namibia came tantalisingly close with five required off the final over but Mehran Khan's brilliant 20th over meant that the Gerhard Erasmus' side could get only four. Before the final over drama, Jan Frylinck and Nikolaas Davin scored 45 and 24 on the slow surface to bring Namibia to this stage.

Namibia batted first in the Super Over with David Wiese and Erasmus setting a record 22-run target in the Super Over, the highest score in the one-over face-offs in the T20 World Cup history. For Oman, Naseem Khushi and Zeeshan Maqsood turned out to bat with Aqib Ilyas following after the wicket of Naseem. Oman managed to hit a lone six and scored only 10 runs.