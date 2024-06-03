AFG vs UGA Dream11 Team prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 5 captaincy picks and playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Team: It will be a historic day for Uganda as the cricket team will be playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time. Their immediate opponents, Afghanistan, are not new to this stage having featured in quite a few ICC events now. Rashid Khan will lead them in the tournament while Uganda will be led by Brian Masaba.

Afghanistan defeated Scotland by 55 runs in the only warm-up game they could play as their encounter against Oman got washed out. Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai were the stars for them in the clash scoring 69 and 48 runs. The bowling attack also warmed up well with seven out of nine bowlers striking for the team.

Meanwhile, Uganda's warm-up match against Scotland washed out but they got to play against Namibia. The World Cup debutants mustered 134 runs in their 20 overs thanks to half-century from Roger Musaka and Robinson Obuya who scored 38 runs off 27 balls opening the innings. Henry Ssenyondo, the left-arm spinner, bowled well picking up two wickets in just three overs.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 5

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: Sunday, June 4 at 8:30 PM Local Time (6:00 AM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Roger Mukasa, Gulbadin Naib

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dinesh Nakrani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Alpesh Ramjani

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ulk-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dream11 Captaincy Picks

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is the key player for Afghanistan and has the ability to run through the line-up of the opposition. Even the slow pitch in Guyana will help him. Rashid has picked up 138 wickets in just 85 T20I matches so far and looks certain to add a few more in this game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an aggressive opener and if they bat first, Gurbaz will be key player to get the team off to a quick start. Gurbaz has scored 1376 runs at a strike rate of 138 in T20Is and will be keen on scoring big in the World Cup.

AFG vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Uganda - Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan