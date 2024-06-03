Maharashtra: Man held for killing real estate agent over a long-standing dispute in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The police have arrested a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly stabbing a real estate agent to death over a long-standing dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused, Vikas Shyam Patil, has been apprehended in connection with the death of Sanjay Sakharam Bhoir (43) in Dombivli, senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of the Manpada police station said.

Bhoir was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by Patil and his accomplices on May 31, he said. During the interrogation, Patil revealed that he had a long-standing dispute with the victim, the official said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the others involved in the crime.

Four booked for abetting suicide of lab technician

In another incident, a case has been registered against four persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 50-year-old lab technician over repayment of a loan in Maharashtra's Thane district. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's wife, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act 2014 against three women and a man, an official from the Ambernath police station said.

The victim, Mahesh Nair, hanged himself in his office on May 6, and a suicide note was found in his clothing, in which he named the four accused and alleged that they had threatened him and his family for the repayment of a loan he had taken, he said. The man had taken a quick loan from the accused for his son's education and had repaid it and had again borrowed money from them and was in the process of making payments, the official said.

