Arvind Kejriwal’s release gets praise from Pakistan: 'Battle loss for Modi, good news for moderate India'

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has reacted to the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail following interim bail by the Supreme Court and termed the development in the Indian city as “another battle” loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the turn of events that took place in New Delhi on May 10 was a “good news for moderate India”. The Delhi CM walked out of Tihar after spending over 50 days, following the top court granting him interim bail for election campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

“Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India,” the Pakistani leader posted on X.

Kejriwal's arrest

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 this year in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam.

While granting interim bail, the SC imposed some strict conditions including sanctions from visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat and not contacting the witnesses.

Chaudhry has been vocal about developments in the Indian political arena in the recent past including in the ongoing general elections.

Pak leader praises Rahul Gandhi

The Pakistani leader heaped praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier over his party's promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey, if it was voted to power. He compared Rahul Gandhi with his great-grandfather and India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and said "both were socialists".

His praise for Rahul Gandhi came days after the former Pakistan minister shared a video of the Congress MP, in which he was seen targeting the BJP-led Centre over the 'pran pratishtha' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

He addressed Rahul Gandhi as 'Rahul sahib', and tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi like his great-grandfather Jawaharlal (Nehru) has a socialist in him. Problems of India and Pakistan are so same even after 75 years of Partition. Rahul sahib, in his last night speech, said 30 or 50 families own 70 per cent of India's wealth. Same goes for Pakistan where only a business club called Pakistan Business Council and few real estate Seth's own 75 per cent of Pakistan's wealth. Fair distribution of wealth is the biggest challenge of capitalism.”

PM Modi reacts to Pakistani leader’s praise for Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi reacted to Fawad Chaudhry's praise for Rahul Gandhi and said that the “partnership” between Pakistan and Congress has been exposed.

"Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Anand.

