Shubman Gill records IPL's 100th century; scripts partnership record with Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan pulled off a record-laden partnership for the opening wicket to boost Gujarat to a huge total of 231 against Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2024 on Friday. Both Gill and Sudharsan registered centuries at Narendra Modi Stadium in a must-win game for the Titans.

Gill registered his first of the season which emerged as the 100th century in IPL history as well. Sudharsan also made an impact with his first-ever century in IPL and became the fastest Indian cricketer to reach 1,000 runs in the tournament's history in just 25 innings.

Sudharsan and Gill pulled off a 210-run stand for the opening wicket, the joint-highest partnership record for the opening wicket and overall third-highest in IPL history. Sudharsan became only second Gujarat Titans' player after Gill to register a century.

Highest partnership in IPL for any wicket

229 - AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 (2nd wicket) 215* - AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli vs MI, Wankhede, 2015 (2nd wicket) 210* - Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul vs KKR, Dy Patil, 2022 (1st wicket) 210 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024 (1st wicket) 206 - Adam Gilchrist & Shaun Marsh vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011 (2nd wicket) 204* - Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli vs DC, Delhi, 2012 (2nd wicket)

More to follow...