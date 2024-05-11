Amid divorce rumours, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur shares photos flaunting 'sindoor' | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur.

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2013 and things have not been right between them as several reports of their separation with one year of marriage have been doing rounds recently. However, the recent pictures of Dalljiet on Instagram are trending high on the internet wherein she can be seen flaunting 'sindoor'. On Friday, the TV actress took to her Instagram handle and under the Stories section shared two pictures flaunting 'sindoor' with subtle makeup. Ever since she shared the pictures, her fans have been anticipating it as a confirmation from the actress that everything is going right in her life now.

See the pictures:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDalljiet Kaur's latest Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDalljiet Kaur's latest Instagram Stories.

However, some of her fans are also wondering whether she got married for the third time since Nikhil Patel was her second husband. Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in 2009, however, their marriage didn't last long and they divorced in 2015, one year after the birth of their first child. The two had met each other on the set of the TV show Kulvaddhu.

On the other hand, after getting engaged for the second time in January 2024, Dalljiet said that she wants to give marriage a second chance. In an interview with ETimes, she also explained why it took her so long to move on after her separation from her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot. She said that she took so long because she didn't want to make a wrong decision.

On the work front, she was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2 wherein she played the role of Dr Avni Sehgal. Just like her ex-husband Shalin, she has also participated in Bigg Boss in its 13th edition. However, he stint in the BB Bouse was not long.

Also Read: 'Sarfarosh 2 banni chahiye': Aamir Khan drops big hint about film's sequel

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets engaged to Amira, drops pics from ceremony