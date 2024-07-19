Anupama Updates July 19: Shah family argues, Baa blames Anu for Babuji living in Aashram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anu-Anuj's meet after a leap; Baa blames Anu

On July 19th, 2024, the latest episode of the TV serial Anupama viewers will see that the Shah family is celebrating Pakhi's birthday. When Pakhi sees Baa standing in the corner while everyone is enjoying themselves, she goes to Baa and plants a kiss on her cheek. Then, she will forcefully bring Baa to the dance floor. It gets uncontrollable for Baa as the pain in her knees increases and she stops Pakhi and shouts at her questioning the birthday girl did she ask Baa about the knee pain or whether she is okay or not?

Then, Kinjal and Titu will be seen helping Baa. Titu asks her did she needs pain relief spray. To this, she will reply with a sad answer but what about the pain caused to the heart?

Baa gets hurt by Vanraj's words

Vanraj comes to Baa saying that she should think a little about his respect as lots of guests are present there in the party. She gets hurt after hearing this from her son. Later on, Vanraj will apologise to the guests saying that Baa reacted like this just because she is on medication. Then the music starts playing and Vanraj starts dancing with Pakhi.

Anupama and others enjoy in ashram

On the other side, in the Asha Bhavan ashram, Anupama and others will play music to welcome the newborn child Asha. The music playing in the ashram can be heard in the Shah house. Pakhi gets upset with this and tells her father that Anu can never see them happy. Then, everyone comes outside the Ashram. Pakhi will be seen shouting to call Anu outside which will ruin the fun going inside the ashram.

The argument between Shah family and Anu

An argument will take place between Anu, Vanraj and Pakhi because of which Baa gets worried that if her son says something hurtful to Babuji. Pakhi will throw the sweets as Anu offers them to her. She says to Anu that she is the biggest problem in her life. The argument escalates further but Nandita gives Asha in Anupama's hands. She looks at her saying that Asha is lucky now but as she grows up she will also have to face all these problems.

Anu offers sweets to Kanha (Anuj)

Later on, Anu will be seen restless still thinking about the flute's sound that she heard in the temple. Then only a group of Sadhus were passing from that area. Anuj is also present in that group playing the flute. Anu quickly comes outside the ashram after hearing the sound. She asks the Sadhus in the group about the person playing the flute. One of them says that his name is Kanha. Somewhere Anu feels a connection with Kanha. She then asks the Sadhus to give the sweets to Kanha that she made.

Baa blames Anupama

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a little argument between Anupama and Baa. Anu will try to talk with her but she has no interest in talking. She also blames Anupama saying that Babuji is living in that ashram because of her. She is the reason for their separation. Anu will reply to this saying that going with Mr.Shah was her decision and Babuji is living here because of his own choice. She has no role in their separation.

Babuji will come outside who has heard all the conversation between the two. He says that he is living in the ashram by his own choice. Babuji has no interest in living in the luxurious house of Vanraj. Baa leaves from there saying Anupama just knows how to break the family bond.

ALSO READ: With Heeramandi-Chamkila success, India becomes third country to join Netflix's revenue percentage growth