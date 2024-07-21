'Better now...' TV actress Jasmin Bhasin shares update after receiving treatment for corneal damage

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin who is loved by her fans for her stint in several TV shows and Bigg Boss is recently facing trouble with her health. The actress has made her fans concerned after her news of undergoing treatment for her corneal damage has come to light. The picture of her bandage on both eyes is now going viral on social media. Jasmin has shared the latest health update on Instagram.

Jasmin shared a picture of her smiling on Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "Better now and recovering... Thank you for your love and blessings".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMJasmin Bhasin's latest update

Jasmin Bhasin has spoken to Etime and said that she wore lenses before going to an event in New Delhi due to which her eyes started hurting. When the pain in the eyes increased, she went to the doctor after the event. The actress said, 'I was in so much pain... suddenly I lost my sight, I couldn't see anything. I don't know what was the problem with my lenses, but after wearing them, my eyes started hurting and the pain gradually increased. I wanted to go to the doctor, but I decided that I would first attend the event and then go to the doctor.'

She further added, 'I wore sunglasses at the event and the team helped me cope well with the pain as after a point I couldn't see anything. After the event, we went to the eye doctor at night, who told me that my cornea was damaged and put a bandage on my eyes. The next day, I moved to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. The doctor said I would be fine in the next four to five days, but until then I was advised to take good care of my eyes.'

Jasmin Bhasin made her debut in 2011 Tamil film Vaanam. She gained recognition after starring in Tashan-e-Ishq. She has worked in several shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also worked in several films including Karoodpathi, Veta, Ladies & Gentlemen, Honeymoon and Beware of Dogs.

