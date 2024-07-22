Anupama Updates July 22: Anu takes Anuj to Asha Bhavan, will they come together again?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupama Updates: Anu and Anuj to reunite?

The ongoing episodes of the TV serial Anupama are continuously getting viewers' attention with full of twists and drama in the show. The makers brought an unexpected turn in the story as Anu and Anuj got separated after which a six-month leap was seen in the story. In recent episodes, the audience has seen the Shah family celebrate Pakhi's birthday, Anu feels something different when she hears the flute's sound being played by Anuj. Also, Baa blames Anu for the separation between her and Babuji.

In the coming episodes, Anupama and the Shah family will be going to the temple to offer prayers. There Anu and Anuj will come face-to-face after a long period.

Anu and the Shah family are shocked to see Anuj's condition

Along with Anu, Nandita also visits the temple with her newborn child, Asha. In the temple, as Nandita's leg slips, Anuj quickly comes there to save Asha from falling. At that moment Anu immediately hugs Anuj as she sees him whereas the Shah family is left in shock. Vanraj wants to know the reason for Anuj's condition. As Anu tries to ask him what happened with Aadhya, he starts to act differently and runs away.

Why is Anuj not recognising his Anu?

Aadhya has been missing for a long time now because of which Anuj went into the depression as he thought that Anu was also dead. Well, it will be interesting to see how Anupama will deal with the situation as Anuj asks her for help in finding Aadhya and Anu. Unfortunately, he has no idea that she is standing in front of him. On the other hand, she was successful in convincing Anuj to accompany her to the Asha Bhavan and live there.

