'Sarfarosh 2 banni chahiye': Aamir Khan drops big hint about film's sequel

Aamir Khan, who was present at the special premiere of Sarfarosh on its 25th anniversary, dropped a major hint about the film's sequel. Apart from Aamir, other star cast of the film including Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah and Mukesh Rishi were also present at the event. The special screening was held at PVR Juhu in Mumbai on Friday. During the media interaction, Aamir shared how he also wants to have a sequel of Sarfarosh.

He said, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that. On the mode we left the film, there was a thought in our mind that we could make part 2. Even now I keep telling John (director John Mathew Mathan) to write a good story that we can make Sarfarosh 2. And this time he said that he will give it a shot."

Deets about the 1999 release

The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolves around Aamir's cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and his elder brother is murdered by terrorists. Back in 1999, Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in Sarfarosh left everyone in awe.

Sonali Bendre played the role of Aamir's love interest in the film. Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of Sarfarosh was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh's 'Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya', 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye,' 'Is Deewane Ladke Ko, 'Jo Haal Dil Ka,' etc.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. In terms of acting, Aamir has not announced any of his upcoming projects, however, he will be active as a producer. He is producing Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947.

