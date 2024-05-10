Srikanth Twitter Review: Netizens praise Rajkummar Rao, call it 'award winning performance'

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in Srikanth.

Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is finally released in cinemas today, May 10, 2024. In the film, Rajkummar is seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh, the film also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The craze of the film seems to have fallen flat, looking at the response to its morning shows. However, people who have watched the film's first day first show have put out their reactions on social media. If you are also planning to watch the film in theatres soon, take a look at some of the film's first reactions from the viewers.

Twitter Review of Srikanth:

One user on X (formerly Twitter) named Gems Of Music praised one of the songs from film, sung by singer Arijit Singh and wrote, ''#JeenaSikhaDe has vintage arijit singh vibe!! Best song from the #Srikanth album. arijit's vocals, ved Sharma's composition to kumaar verma's lyrics everything feels perfect!!''

Actor-producer Suriya Sivakumar called the film 'a beautiful rollercoaster ride' and wrote, ''#Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that’ll make us laugh cry & realise how one person can achieve so many things in life! #Respect @RajkummarRao for his sincere efforts and #TusharHiranandani, Nidi and @Tseries. Congrats! and #Jyotika the kind of stories you’re part of is always too special Jo! Your presence makes everything around you so real! It’s an important film guys, do watch with your kids. In cinemas from today.''

Calling Srikanth a 'mind blowing movie', one user wrote, ''It's interval #Srikanth And it's superhit what a mind blowing movie. @RajkummarRao performance is outstanding salute him.''