Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha premieres on OTT, know complete details about film's digital debut

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles, is finally released digitally. Nearly one-and-a-half months after its theatrical release, the war drama flick premiered on Prime Video. The film arrived on the platform on April 26 but only on a rental basis. It was earlier available for the subscribers for Rs 349, following which they will get a 30-day window to commence watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.

However, it is now available for free for the Prime Video subscribers. But for the non-subscribers, it is still available for rent and after paying Rs 249, one can watch the film in different screen qualities including Ultra High Defination, Full High Defination and Standard Defination.

Informing fans about its 'free' arrival on Prime Video, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Yodha. ''when danger closes in, courage soars high,'' he wrote along with the post. Not only him, Dharma Productions' chief Karan Johar too shared the poster of Yodha under the Stories section.

About Yodha

Adaalat fame actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. The film is based on the storyline of a special task force officer Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra)'s journey, who would do anything to save India from terrorists, however, finds it difficult to do so due to political ecosystem.

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Movie Review

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer wrote, ''Overall, Yodha is a good watch and you will love Sidharth Malhotra again as a man in uniform. He could have been better in terms of a lover boy in the film, but since Yodha is more about action, that tangent can surely be ignored. It is also filled with numerous twists, which keep you on the edge of your seats.''

