Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema, to explore soundtracks of RRR, Lagaan and others

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has organised a programme which will explore ''musical tapestries'' created by acclaimed soundtracks of three celebrated films from Indian cinema — RRR, Slumdog Millionaire and Lagaan. The museum, under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said the lecture will be held on May 18 at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles. “Join us in celebrating Indian cinema and Academy Award history through an immersive exploration into the music mastery of RRR (2022), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Lagaan (2001).

The official website of the Academy Museum states, ''This program delves into the musical tapestries woven by the acclaimed soundtracks of three groundbreaking films, each celebrated not just for their cinematic excellence but also for their musical innovation, and how they resonated with audiences worldwide.''

The lecture will be followed by a live tabla and performance by dance company Bollypop and Sadubas (collaborative duo of classical tabla artist Robin Sukhadia and electronic music producer Ameet Mehta) reinterpreting the music of all three films, the statement read.

About the 3 films

RRR - Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film is one of the most successful Indian films of all time. The film also bagged an Oscar for one of its peppy numbers, Naatu Naatu.

Slumdog Millionaire - The 2008 movie won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Song for AR Rahman and Gulzar.

Lagaan - The Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film made it into the final five nominees in the best foreign language category at the Oscars.

(With PTI inputs)

