West Indies announce squad for South Africa T20 series; Brandon King to lead, Pooran rested

Brandon King is set to lead the West Indies squad bereft of first-choice players involved in the IPL

West Indies announced their 14-man squad for the three-match T20 series against South Africa prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Opening batter Brandon King will lead the side in the absence of several first-choice players, who are currently involved in the IPL and hence the likes of Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher and Obed McCoy have been picked.

Regular skipper Rovman Powell, vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Sherfan Rutherford are currently involved in the knockout stages of the IPL 2024 and hence were not picked. However, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) release mentioned that Joseph and Rutherford will join the squad if their respective teams don't qualify for the final. Three players from the IPL have been picked whose teams didn't advance to the playoffs, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers and Shamar Joseph.

"These are among the last competitive T20 international matches before the start of the World Cup," lead selector Desmond Haynes said. "Players have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and ensure they are as prepared as they can be for the World Cup, whether they are in the final squad or reserve pool."

Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope, however, have been rested despite their teams not making it to the playoffs. "Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford will be added to the squad if their respective franchises don’t reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are both rested for the series and will join the squad in Trinidad on Monday, 27 May," Windies Cricket wrote in a release.

The three-match series begins on Thursday, May 23, followed by games on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. All games will take place at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

West Indies squad for South Africa T20Is: Brandon King (capt), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh