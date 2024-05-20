Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs cast votes in Phase 5

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI/ANI Bollywood celebs cast their vote in Mumbai.

The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two Union Territories. From high-profile constituency seats of Uttar Pradesh such as Rae Bareli and Amethi to six seats from Maharashtra's Mumbai, this phase holds an important significance. Ahead of polling in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities urged voters to come out and exercise their duty as citizens. Setting up a good example, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were among the early voters, who cast their votes on Monday.

After casting his vote, actor Akshay Kumar said, ''I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good.''

Actor Farhan Akhtar along with his sister Zoya Akhtar showed their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai. Check out the video below.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor also reached polling centre located at St Anne's school in Mumbai to cast her vote.

Actor Rajkumar Rao too cast his vote on Monday morning and said, ''"It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more.''

'Dangal' fame Snaya Malhotra shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Filmmakers Nikhil Advani and Kunal Kohli cast their vote On Monday at St Anne's School in Bandra, Mumbai.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebs cast their vote in Mumbai.

Veteran actress Shubha Khote cast her vote at a polling station in Mumbai and said that she did not opt for home voting and came out to cast her vote so that people get inspired.

After casting vote on Monday, actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal shared that there should be a punishment for those who don't vote.

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with inked finger. Sharing the photo in the Stories section, he wrote, ''cast your vote, every vote matters.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood celebs cast their vote in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Dharmendra casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Actress and member of Parliament Hema Malini, her daughter and actress Esha Deol cast their votes at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty fulfils his civic duty by casting vote in Mumbai. He arrived at his designated polling booth on Monday morning and cast his vote.