It's certain that BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10, says PM Modi in Cuttack

Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Odisha today

Amid the ongoing polling for five Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed strong confidence in the BJP's victory in the state. Addressing a massive public gathering in Cuttack, PM Modi spoke about the BJP’s growing influence and predicted a historic win for the party in the upcoming elections.

PM Modi, referring to the enthusiastic crowd, stated, "Your enthusiasm is telling that Odisha is going to create a new history after 25 years. On June 10, it's certain that the first Chief Minister of the BJP will take oath in Odisha."

He urged voters to ensure the formation of a 'Double-engine government' in the state, promising enhanced development and progress. Modi also criticized the ruling BJD for its alleged involvement in corruption and the negative impact this has had on the state's development.

"The people of Odisha have got tired of the corruption racket of the BJD. BJD is cheating the poor with scams like chit-funds. We all know that BJD has given to the people nothing but land mafias, sand mafias, coal mafias, and mining mafias," PM Modi said. He emphasized that despite Odisha’s potential, the state lacks the necessary development due to the BJD’s misgovernance.

Further, during the address, PM Modi also highlighted the adverse effects of corruption on the youth in the state. He stated, "Our youth are suffering a huge loss due to BJD's corruption; they have to migrate from here. The BJD government has not been able to create a proper environment for investment here."

Meanwhile, during the speech, PM Modi also assured the public that the BJP government, once formed in Odisha, would not face any trouble and would work relentlessly for the state’s progress. "These elections will punish the BJD for its misdeeds. The way the BJD government misrules and loots the people of Odisha has been completely exposed," he asserted.