Monday, May 20, 2024
     
Sumona Chakravarti breaks silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show

In a recent talk with PTI, actress Sumona Chakravarti opened up about her absence from Kapil Sharma's new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show streams on Netflix.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2024 12:07 IST
Sumona Chakravarti
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, who has been a part of Kapil Sharma's show for the last 10 years, recently broke her silence on her absence from his new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a recent interview with PTI, she opened up and said, ''I don't have an answer to this. The show that I was part of, which was on another channel, ended last year in July. Since then, I've been on my own journey, doing my own things, networking, and meeting people.''

During the chat, she also spoke about fans' love she has received and said, ''I know fans have missed (me on the show), I've seen their messages. I meet people everywhere, the moment you step out of the house, your neighbours tell you (they miss seeing you on the show). That is exactly what motivates you to do something different.''

''When I was in London last year, I had so many Indians telling me that they liked me in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. It's really nice to see the love coming whether it's for Bade Achhe... or Comedy Nights.... It's great and you know you are doing something right. Nobody expected me to do well in comedy,'' she added.

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix in the last week of March this year. Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has made a comeback on Kapil's show after a long gap of 7 years. Apart from Kapil and Sunil, the celebrity chat show also features Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh. In the latest episode, global star Ed Sheeran appeared on the show. 

