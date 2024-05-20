Amitabh Bachchan meets and greets fans outside Jalsa | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Actor Amitabh Bachchan at his Jalsa residence.

Amitabh Bachchan continues with the tradition of meeting and greeting his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, every Sunday. Last evening was no different as the Legendary actor stepped out of his house and greeted his fans, who came to get a glimpse of their favourite star. For his latest Sunday Darshan, Big B opted for a white kurta-pyjama along with a blue-coloured jacket.

Check out the video:

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

Big B always goes barefoot to meet his fans. In one of the blog posts, he explained the reason behind this. He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions. who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' - I say 'I DO'! you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!'"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film also went viral. The film will also mark his debut in the Tamil cinema. He will also lend his voice to a song in the Kannada film titled Butterfly. Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. The film will finally hit the big screens on June 27.

On television front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return with his popular TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, with a new season. Registration for the upcoming season began recently.

