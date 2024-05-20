AR Rahman launches music documentary titled Headhunting to Beatboxing at Cannes Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM FIrst look of Headhunting to Beatboxing

AR Rahman, Oscar-winning music composer, has unveiled the first look and teaser of his latest offering Headhunting to Beatboxing, which is a feature music documentary. Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, Headhunting to Beatboxing delves into the intriguing journey of rhythm and sound, charting music's growth throughout countries, tribes and generations.

While talking about the feature documentary, Rahman said, "Music has this transformative power to change society and to connect and bring relevance to existence. Headhunting to Beatboxing is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better than Cannes which celebrates cinema to make the first announcement on the film.''

The launch event was held at Bharat Pavilion in Cannes where along with AR Rahman director Rohit Gupta, executive producer Abu Metha, Theja Meru and other guests and dignitaries were present. Taking to Instagram, Rahman also shared the first look for his fans.

Check it out:

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Nagaland, shared, "The germ of the idea came up when AR Rahman visited Nagaland to be part of the legendary Hornbill Festival. We knew we had to be part of it. The film is a collaboration of many creative minds, especially the TaFMA and masterfully captured by director Rohit Gupta. The real heroes are the musicians of Nagaland, who tell stories that go back to times immemorial and their music exemplifies the ambition of our youth."

The film marks Rahman's second major foray into the realm of filmmaking as a producer, with his earlier production being 99 Songs. Its executive producers include Abu Metha, Adam J Greig, Theja Meru, Rohit Gupta, Sheila Houlahan and Rohhit Daas.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana's pic together during RCB vs CSK match gets internet's attention | Check here