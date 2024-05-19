IPL 2024 playoff fixtures confirmed as rain washes out last league stage match of season in Guwahati

Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad settled for one point each as rain washed out the last league stage fixture of the season at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. A washout cost Rajasthan a chance to finish in the top two in the points table.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2024 23:03 IST
Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 19, 2024

Rain washed out the last league stage game of the IPL 2024 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders shared points as a disappointing washout concluded the league stages and confirmed playoff fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in the points table due to their poor net run rate, conceding their second position to Sunrisers Hyderabad who beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in the afternoon fixture today. With 20 points, Kolkata Knight Riders topped the league stages while Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished fourth after their memorable win over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 fixture on Tuesday while third-placed Rajasthan Royals will take on in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator clash on Wednesday, May 22. A loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator fixtures will face each other in Qualifier 2 on May 24. Winners from Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will meet in the final in Chennai on May 26.

IPL 2024 Playoff Fixtures

  1. Qualifier 1 - KKR vs SRH at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 21
  2. Eliminator - RR vs RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 22
  3. Qualifier 2 - Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24
  4. Final - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 26

IPL 2024 Points Table after all league stage fixtures

Teams M W L NR Points NRR
KKR (Q) 14 9 3 2 20 1.428
SRH (Q)  14 8 5 1 17 0.414
RR (Q) 14 8 5 1 17 0.273
RCB (Q) 14 7 7 0 14 0.459
CSK 14 7 7 0 14 0.392
DC 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
LSG 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667
GT 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
PBKS 14 5 9 0 10 -0.353
MI 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

More to follow...

