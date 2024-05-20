'Before taking a final call...': Here's the latest update on MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni smacked Yash Dayal for a 110-metre six to start the final over of the must-win clash between CSK and RCB, many thought, he would finish the game for his side. But the bowler came back strongly to dismiss him off the very next ball and eventually helping RCB qualify for the playoffs. After the match, Dhoni was seen walking off quietly to the dressing room and reportedly, he was the first one to leave for Ranchi on Sunday morning.

Has he played his last IPL match? Will he ever play again for CSK? These are some of the questions that are lingering in fans' mind and according to the Times of India, the former CSK skipper has sought a couple of months' time from the CSK management to take a call on his availability for the next season. Notably, Dhoni wasn't completely fit in IPL 2024 as he came very much down the order to bat, at times at number nine, with head coach Stephen Fleming even stating that they were managing his workload due to knee injury.

"Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call," a source in the know of things said. Moreover, the mega auction is set to take place before next season and the teams will have to take a call on retaining their players as well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to decide on the number of retentions and whether to reintroduce Right to Match (RTM) card option like they had done in 2018 mega auction.

The decision reportedly, is likely to come from the BCCI in the coming months and that might also influence Dhoni's decision around playing or not playing next season. As far as the retentions are concerned, Ruturaj Gaikwad Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana might get retained for CSK with Shivam Dube also likely to be in the list.