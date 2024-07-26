Friday, July 26, 2024
     
  Maharashtra rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, residents asked to stay home
Maharashtra rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, residents asked to stay home

Maharashtra rains LIVE: As the state navigates through this challenging period, people have been advised to stay informed through official channels and to follow any advisories or instructions issued by local authorities.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: July 26, 2024 6:47 IST
Maharashtra-Mumbai rains LIVE updates
Image Source : PTI The persistent downpour has already caused considerable challenges for daily commuters, with several roads submerged and public transport services being disrupted in several parts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra rains LIVE Updates: Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities including Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of central Maharashtra, anticipating heavy rain until July 26. This alert indicates that the region should brace for severe weather conditions, with the potential for significant disruptions and hazards. The weather department has also advised people to avoid non-essential travel and to stay indoors as much as possible. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents caused by the adverse weather. The municipal corporation is also monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with various agencies to mitigate the impact of the rain. Considering the warning issued, all schools and colleges falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have been declared a holiday for today. BMC has also appealed to all teachers to inform the concerned guardians and take necessary precautions while leaving the school along with proper coordination at the school level.

Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Live updates :Maharashtra rains

  • Jul 26, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai

    Due to the heavy rainfall in the state, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai until 8:30 am today. On the other hand, the situation in Pune has been gradually returning to normal since 7:00 PM yesterday. However, disaster management teams have been deployed in various parts of the city, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also engaged in relief and rescue operations. It is important to note that a red alert has been issued today for the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

