Maharashtra rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, residents asked to stay home

The persistent downpour has already caused considerable challenges for daily commuters, with several roads submerged and public transport services being disrupted in several parts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra rains LIVE Updates: Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities including Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of central Maharashtra, anticipating heavy rain until July 26. This alert indicates that the region should brace for severe weather conditions, with the potential for significant disruptions and hazards. The weather department has also advised people to avoid non-essential travel and to stay indoors as much as possible. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents caused by the adverse weather. The municipal corporation is also monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with various agencies to mitigate the impact of the rain. Considering the warning issued, all schools and colleges falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have been declared a holiday for today. BMC has also appealed to all teachers to inform the concerned guardians and take necessary precautions while leaving the school along with proper coordination at the school level.

