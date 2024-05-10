Priyanka Chopra pens 'appreciation post' for Nick Jonas as he starts shooting for 'Power Ballad' | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka and Nick nearly spent a month this year in India.

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra goes all praise for her husband Nick Jonas as she shared an 'appreciation post' for him. Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee dropped the post for her hubby as he commenced the shoot for Power Ballad. In the post, Nick can be seen in a rugged look. ''Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka shared a reel featuring adorable moments that she spent with her daughter Malti Marie during the shoot of one of her projects. In one slide, Priyanka can be seen playing with sticks with her daughter. In another video, Priyanka can be seen balancing Malti Marie on her shoulders.

"And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo.. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude," she captioned the post.

(With ANI inputs)

