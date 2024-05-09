CONFIRMED! Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Salman Khan will play the lead in Sikandar.

After garnering applause for her performances in blockbusters like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to be paired opposite Salman Khan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Taking to her Instagram handle under the Stories section, the actress shared an update of her next big project with her fans. Sharing a picture of herself with Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, she wrote, ''You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas on Eid 2025.''

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram Stories

Not only this, Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner also welcomed Rashmika and wrote, ''Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!''

More details about Sikandar

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Salman Khan treated his fans with the announcement of Sikandar along with its title poster. The film also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, known for helming films like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, is expected to bring another box office wonder.

Rashmika's other projects

The actress is currently busy with her much-awaited project alongside Allu Arjun titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. She will be seen reprising her character of Srivalli in the second edition as well. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. Apart from this, she has several other big projects including the sequel to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. She also has one more project alongside Ranbir, which will be directed by Anurag Basu.

