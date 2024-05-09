Amul gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut Netflix series Heeramandi | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut recently with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which was released on Netflix on May 1. The web show garnered mixed reviews from the audience, however, it became the most-watched Indian series on Netflix with over 33 million viewership. Now, the web show has earned a thumbs-up from Amul India, which has shared a new creative on its social media accounts. ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series impresses audiences,'' Amul India wrote in the caption.

See the post:

The post features an image of several Amul mascot girls, similar to one of the posters of the series. Reacting to the creative pic, Netflix India commented, ''Heeramandi dekhne main dairy mat karo.''

Deets about Heeramandi

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan made his acting comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced its release date on social media.

More seasons to come?

Manisha Koirala recently talked about her character in Heeramandi and shared the experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. Not only this, during the conversation Manisha Koirala also hinted that there are possibilities of many more seasons of this grand show. The actor told in one of her interviews that there is not just one but many stories have originated in the localities of Heeramandi. Hence, many more seasons of this series can also be made.

