'Shocked by tragic demise of President Raisi, India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles death of Iran leader

Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed profound grief on Monday over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and other high-ranking officials. According to the state media, no survivors were found after the ill-fated helicopter carrying the President and others crashed on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister lauded his contribution in building the relations between both countries and added India stood with Iran in a time of sorrow.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi wrote on social media platform, X.

Besides, PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the sudden demise of the President and his Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. The Indian foreign minister recalled his last meeting with Raisi and Abdollahian in January this year and echoed New Delhi stood with the people of Iran at the time of this tragedy.

"Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at the time of this tragedy," he added.

