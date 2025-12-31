Imran Khan's sister arrested after protest over meeting PTI chief; furore outside Adiala Jail They were denied permission to meet the former PM despite an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order issued on March 24, which required that Imran Khan be allowed meetings twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Rawalpindi:

Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were once again stopped from meeting him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The family and party leaders responded by holding a sit-in outside the prison in Rawalpindi. They were denied permission to meet the former PM despite an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order issued on March 24, which required that Imran Khan be allowed meetings twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan was arrested by the police after she launched a protest outside the jail.

PTI officials have repeatedly claimed that the court directive is not being followed.

Speaking to reporters, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said she and her sisters would continue their protest and would not leave the site. She criticised the authorities for preventing the family from seeing Imran Khan and questioned the actions of the state.

PTI leaders have urged the government to respect the court order and allow family members and party representatives regular access to their founder.

Aleema said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has been asked by the jailed PTI leader to start preparations for a massive protest.

"As per the instructions of Imran Khan, who has directed Sohail Afridi to start preparations for a movement, we are on the roads," she said.

Will keep visiting jail to lodge protest, says PTI leader Raja

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated that it is a basic human right for prisoners to meet their family members. He claimed that Imran is currently being held in solitary confinement.

Raja added that party leaders were aware their requests for a meeting might be denied. Despite this, they plan to continue visiting the jail to show their support and register protests against the restrictions.

Khan serving jail sentence in corruption case

Imran Khan is serving a sentence in a corruption case at Adiala Jail. In addition, he is facing trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act connected to protests on May 9, 2023. The PTI has repeatedly voiced concerns about his health and well-being while in custody.