Uttarakhand: 70 workers injured after two trains collide inside THDC tunnel in Chamoli Preliminary investigations suggest that due to a technical malfunction, one train rammed into the other from behind. The collision occurred in a dark section of the tunnel. Many lost their balance and fell inside the train coaches.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

As many as 70 workers were injured after two loco trains collided inside a tunnel at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) project in Pipalkoti. The incident happened on Tuesday night during a shift change.

According to initial information, about 108 workers were on board the two trains. Preliminary investigations suggest that due to a technical malfunction, one train rammed into the other from behind. The collision occurred in a dark section of the tunnel. Many lost their balance and fell inside the train coaches.

Following the impact, panic and chaos spread inside the tunnel. Workers were heard screaming and many were confused about how to exit.

As soon as the incident was reported, project management officials and local administration teams rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue and relief operations. The injured workers were transported to hospitals in ambulances and other vehicles.

Doctors at Gopeshwar District Hospital said that most of the injured workers sustained minor injuries, while some with serious injuries have been kept under special medical observation. Currently, 42 injured workers are undergoing treatment at Gopeshwar District Hospital, while 17 others have been admitted to the Pipalkoti hospital.

DM, SP visit hospital

Upon receiving information about the accident, District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar visited Gopeshwar District Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured workers.

"42 people have been admitted to the district hospital, out of which 4-5 people have suffered fractures. 17 people have been admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital... Two trains collided in the project area... Our force and administrative officials are present in both hospitals,” SP Panwar said.

Most of the injured workers are residents of Jharkhand and Odisha. Their families are being informed about the incident.

(Reported by Inder Singh Bisht)