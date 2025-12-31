ICC gives 'satisfactory' rating to Eden Gardens pitch as Kolkata escapes sanctions for IND vs SA Test The first Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month had ended inside three days. ICC match referee Richie Richardson has rated the pitch 'satisfactory' as the venue escaped any sanctions.

Kolkata:

ICC has given a 'satisfactory' rating to the Eden Gardens pitch on which South Africa defeated India inside three days last month. ICC match referee Richie Richardson delivered the verdict as the venue escaped any sanction for a pitch that attracted widespread criticism.

"Satisfactory" is the second level of the ICC's four-tier pitch rating system, between "very good" and "unsatisfactory", with "unfit" slotting in at the lowest level. Pitch ratings have been the talk of the town this week as the surface offered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test also came under scrutiny, with the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England also ending inside just two days. The pitch at the MCG received an 'unsatisfactory' rating and a demerit point as no team crossed the 200-run mark in four innings.

Coming back to the pitch on offer in the Kolkata Test, uneven bounce was a feature of the surface right from the first over. The ball also turned sharply and the pitch assisted both pacers and spinners, making it tough for the batters to spend time in the middle.

What happened in the Kolkata Test?

After losing the toss, India bowled superbly with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a five-wicket haul as South Africa were skittled for just 159 runs in the first innings. In response, Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen shared seven wickets between them to restrict India to just 189 runs with a lead of only 30 runs.

Bowlers' domination continued in the second innings as the visitors were yet again shot for just 153 runs to set India a modest target of 124 runs. However, the hosts capitulated under pressure and got bowled out for only 93 runs. Shubman Gill was not available to bat in both innings due to a neck sprain and that also played a key role in India falling short eventually.

