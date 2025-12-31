How did Team India perform in international cricket in 2025? India Women ended the year 2025 with a memorable 5-0 cleansweep of Sri Lanka in T20Is. It was a memorable year for Indian cricket with two ICC trophies - men's team won the Champions Trophy while the women's team triumphed in the World Cup at home.

Indian cricket went through several highs and very few lows in 2025, in both men's and women's cricket. Several highs included the women's team's maiden triumph in the ODI World Cup at home under Harmanpreet Kaur, while the men's team lifted the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The men's team also lost 0-2 in Tests at home to South Africa, apart from squandering a great chance to win a Test series in England. The fans also had to deal with Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, even as the superstar duo shone in the ODI format, winning player of the series award against Australia and South Africa, respectively.

As far as the overall record of the Indian men's team in 2025 is concerned, the men in blue lost only 11 out of 45 matches played at the international level. The Indian cricket team witnessed a change in leadership in the longest format of the game with Shubman Gill taking over after Rohit's retirement. The transition looked smooth during the England tour, but a loss to South Africa at home hurt the most.

Rohit and Kohli scoring runs at will in the ODI format reminded fans of their domination from the last decade. As for the T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav struggled for runs even though he led the team well.

Indian men's team performance in 2025

Format Matches Played Won Lost Draw No Result Tests 10 4 5 1 - ODIs 14 11 3 - - T20Is 21 16 3 - 2

How did Indian women's team perform in 2025?

The Indian Women's team was focused mostly on playing ODIs in 2025. The aim was to win the World Cup and despite stuttering multiple times during the tournament, they lifted the trophy at home with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the way. They wrapped up the year with a dominating 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. With the T20 World Cup set to take place in 2026, the team will be hoping to repeat the heroics from the ODI World Cup. The Indian women's team didn't play a single Test in 2025.

Indian women's team performance in 2025

Format Matches Played Won Lost No Result ODIs 23 15 7 1 T20Is 10 8 2 -

