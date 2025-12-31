Flights, trains disrupted as dense fog engulfs Delhi NCR; IndiGo, Delhi Airport issue advisory Cold wave conditions have gripped Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and several other regions across the country, as temperatures continue to drop significantly.

New Delhi:

A layer of dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR and several other parts of north India on Wednesday morning, significantly reducing the visibility. Cold wave conditions have gripped Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and several other regions across the country, as temperatures continue to drop significantly.

Severe poor visibility has significantly disrupted flight operations in the national capital and several other major cities, leaving many travellers stranded at railway stations.

Nearly 100 trains have been running late due to low visibility amid dense fog.

At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 flights diverted and 130 services delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday as dense fog disrupted operations.

Delhi Airport advisory

The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory, suggesting that operations were being conducted under CAT III protocols due to low visibility. This may lead to cancellations and delays.

Flyers have been urged to contact their airlines for updates before heading towards the airport.

“Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively

assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience,” the advisory read.

“For the latest flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” it added.

IndiGo advisory

IndiGo has also issued an advisory regarding potential impacts of dense fog on flight departures and arrivals in Delhi and other airports of north India. The airline has said that information will be shared on registered contact and flyers have been urged to stay updated.

“Foggy conditions are present across Delhi and several airports in northern India this morning. If reduced visibility conditions persist, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted as the day progresses. We are closely monitoring the situation and are making operational adjustments wherever required to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible,” the X post read.

“We recommend checking your latest flight status before leaving for the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. As fog may also affect road traffic, keeping a little additional time in hand for your drive may help make your journey more comfortable. Should there be any changes to your flight, timely updates will be shared on your registered contact details and through our digital channels. Our teams remain attentive and ready to assist, and we will continue to keep you informed as conditions evolve. Here’s hoping for clearer skies soon,” it added.