In a big relief to steel manufacturers, India imposes tariffs on cheap imports from China India, the world’s 2nd largest crude steel producer, has been grappling with a flood of low priced steel imports from China, raising anti dumping concerns and putting pressure on domestic producers.

New Delhi:

India has imposed a 3-year import tariff of 11–12 per cent on select steel products, a move largely aimed at curbing a surge in shipments from China. The duty will be set at 12 per cent in the first year, ease to 11.5 per cent in the second, and taper to 11 per cent in the third year.

India, the world’s 2nd largest crude steel producer, has been grappling with a flood of low priced steel imports from China, raising anti dumping concerns and putting pressure on domestic producers.

The measure, published in the gazette by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, excludes imports from certain developing countries. China, Vietnam and Nepal, however, will be subject to the levy. The tariff will not apply to speciality steel products such as stainless steel.

The ministry has repeatedly said it does not want the domestic steel industry to suffer injury from cheap imports and sub standard products. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies recommended the 3 year duty after finding a “recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports causing and threatening to cause serious injury to the domestic industry”, the order said.

In April 2025, the government imposed a 12 per cent temporary tariff for 200 days on all steel imports, which expired in November 2025.

The issue had earlier been flagged by the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association. In August 2025, it filed a petition with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, urging the government to impose anti dumping duties on cheap steel imports.

India’s move comes amid growing global trade friction over Chinese steel exports, triggered in part by US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on steel. Those measures redirected Chinese shipments to other markets, prompting several countries to strengthen trade defences. South Korea and Vietnam earlier this year imposed anti dumping levies on Chinese steel products, citing market distorting, low priced exports from China.