Damien Martyn, former Australia cricketer, battling meningitis, in induced coma

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn is in a Queensland hospital after falling ill on Boxing Day. He is suffering from meningitis and is currently in an induced coma. The news related to his condition on Tuesday evening, even as his close friend and former teammate, Adam Gilchrist, confirmed the development on behalf of Martyn's family, stating that he is getting the best treatment.

"He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes," Gilchrist said while speaking to News Corp. Darren Lehmann, another former teammate of the 54-year-old, also took to X, sending his prayers for him and with his family.

"Lots of love and prayers sending @damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family," Lehmann wrote on X.

CA CEO Todd Greenberg wished Martyn a quick recovery

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also prayed for the quick recovery of Damien Martyn. "I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time," he said according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Damien Martyn was known as one of the game's great strokemakers during his playing time. He turned up for Australia in 67 Tests and 208 ODIs and was also part of the World Cup winning sides in 1999 and 2003. He also scored a famous 88 not out in the World Cup final against India in 2003, adding a record partnership of 234 runs with Ricky Ponting. Overall, Martyn scored 5346 runs in ODIs at an average of almost 41.

He retired from Test midway through the 2006 Ashes series, finishing his career with 4406 runs at an average of 46.37 with 13 tons to his credit.

