Shaheen Afridi set to return back to Pakistan, BBL stint ends due to knee injury

In a major blow for Brisbane Heat in the BBL (Women’s Premier League), star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has sustained an injury to his knee. Due to his injury, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has called him back to Pakistan so that he can begin his rehabilitation.

In his first season in the BBL, Afridi was a part of a strong contingent of players from Pakistan. After the injury, Heat came forward and issued a statement where they stated that Afridi will be further reviewed when he makes his return from Adelaide.

"I'm massively thankful to the Brisbane Heat team and fans for showering me with immense love and support. Due to an unexpected injury, I have been called back by the PCB and will have to take a rehab. Hopefully, I will be back in the field soon. Meanwhile, I will be cheering for the amazing team,” Afridi wrote on his social media. It is worth noting that Afridi picked up the injury while bowling in the 14th overof Adelaide Strikers' chase of Heat's 179 for 9 on December 27.

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson opened up on Afridi’s injury

After the injury to Afridi, Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson came forward and talked about how Afridi’s guidance has been greatly beneficial for the young pacers in the squad. He also branded the Pakistan pacer as a true professional and how pleasing it was to welcome him to the club.

"Despite his season not finishing the way he would have liked, he has been a thorough professional and we have been pleased to welcome him to Brisbane and the Heat,” Terry Svenson said.

"I know our young bowlers in the squad have benefitted greatly from his advice and suggestions, and he has had strong input into the team's performances overall,” he added.

