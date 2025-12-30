Why are Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh not playing in IND vs SL 5th T20I? Explained India look to sweep Sri Lanka by 5-0 as they face them in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India have made twin changes as both Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur are not playing in the fifth match.

New Delhi:

India face Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of their series as the Women in Blue look to inflict a 5-0 sweep over the Sri Lankan side. India have already clinched the series with a 4-0 lead coming into the fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue will be missing the services of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and star fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, both of whom are not part of the final match of the series. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that the duo have been rested.

Kaur confirms Mandhana, Renuka rested; Kamalini makes her debut

India were asked to bat first after Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss in the final contest. Kaur confirmed the changes, while revealing that the 17-year-old G Kamalini makes her debut.

"Yeah, I mean, we were okay batting also, so yeah, it's an important match, so let's play well and win. Yeah, definitely. As I mentioned, it's an important match for us. How we started this series, that's how we wanted to finish," Kaur said at the toss.

"Hopefully, again, we'll continue the same momentum and give our best. Yes, we have two changes today; Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to debut, and Sneh Rana is back," she added.

Sri Lanka make twin changes

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have also made two changes to their Playing XI that lost the fourth T20I by 30 runs. Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu confirmed the changes after winning the toss.

"We decide bowl first. Because we played a little bit good cricket in the last game, so that's why we decided to bowl first. Actually, we learn a lot of things in this tournament, especially we are playing against India, the World Champions, so we learn a lot of things in every game," she said at the toss.

"So I think these opportunities are really good for the youngsters, and we learn from those mistakes and we learn from good things in here, so we will go home with positive things next year. Yeah, we have two changes, Inoka Ranaweera back to the side and Malki Madara back to the side for Malsha Shehani and Kawya Kavindi," the Sri Lankan skipper added.

Sri Lanka Women's Playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Nimasha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

India Women's Playing XI: Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani