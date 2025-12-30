Gary Lineker advises Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres to learn from Premier League star Former footballer Gary Lineker took centre stage and advised Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres to replicate the showings of star forward in hopes of scoring more goals for Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League games.

London:

Premier League leaders Arsenal have enjoyed quite the ride so far in the ongoing season. With 18 matches played so far in the season, the Gunners have 42 points to their name and lead the standings. However, despite leading the league, one of the biggest problems for Arsenal has been the form of star forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish star has been unable to put in her best performances for the side and has only sporadically found goals for the side. Speaking on his form, former England footballer Gary Lineker came forward and talked about how Gyokeres should learn from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in hopes of improving.

"I've watched him (Gyokeres) quite closely the last few weeks and I think he's like most strikers, is one that waits to see where it's going, the ball, waits until it's crossed and then attacks the space. That's what defenders do, as a striker you got to gamble on where you think the ball might go and you go just as they're about to cross it. You steal a march on the defender that way and lots of the time the ball won't go there, but I don't see him doing that very often,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast.

Lineker hailed Calvert-Lewin’s prowess

Furthermore, Gary Lineker talked about the ability that Dominic Calvert-Lewin possesses. He talked about the star forward’s recent goal as well.

Dominic Calvert Lewin did a perfect example of how to do that for the Leeds goal at Sunderland, perfect. He didn't wait and to see where it was going to go. He went right, I pulled away and then he sprinted at the near post and hoped that the ball would be delivered there and it was. I don't see that too often from Gyokeres at present, the players that score big numbers will do that,” he said.