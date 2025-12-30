Sri Lanka Cricket names Lasith Malinga as fast bowling consultant ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka Cricket recently came forward and announced former star pacer Lasith Malinga as their new fast bowling consultant ahead of the latest edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 that is slated to begin on February 7.

Colombo:

In a major development, SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) announced the appointment of legendary former pacer Lasith Malinga as the side’s new fast bowling consultant ahead of the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that the appointment has been made on a short-term basis.

Malinga’s tenure as the new fast bowling consultant of the side began on December 15 and will last until January 25th, 2026. Interestingly, Malinga will be involved in the development and nurturing of the national side’s pacers in hopes of preparing them for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka Cricket has been aiming towards using Malinga’s expertise of bowling in the death and how that could be translated to the national team as they gear up for the World Cup.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan before the T20 World Cup

Speaking of Sri Lanka Cricket, the side has quite a few assignments before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the World Cup is all set to commence on February 7, and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Before the World Cup, Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan across a three-game T20I series. The two sides will take on each other on January 7, 9, and 11. Furthermore, after the T20I series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka will face England in an ODI series.

The matches are slated to be held on January 22, 24, and 27, followed by three T20Is on January 30, February 1, and 3. With a jam-packed schedule, the co-hosts of the World Cup will begin their campaign. Sri Lanka will begin its T20 World Cup campaign by taking on Ireland. The clash will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 8.

