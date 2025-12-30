Cricket Australia names best Test XI of 2025, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill make the cut Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced its best Test XI for the year 2025. Judging from the performances of several star players in the longest format, CA named the likes of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

New Delhi:

With 2025 coming to an end, there have been some stellar performances from many stars across the globe, especially in the longest format of the game. With some brilliant performances in Test cricket across 2025, Cricket Australia came forward and announced the best Test XI of the year.

With players from all over the world included, the board was named the most ideal combination of players, judging from their performances in the longest format.

Notably, the board picked star India batter KL Rahul as their opener, alongside Travis Head. The two stars put in some brilliant performances in 2025, with Rahul scoring 813 runs in 19 innings and Head amassing 817 in 21 innings. Furthermore, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, and Temba Bavuma were named in the XI too. Bavuma was also named as the captain of the side, thanks to his brilliance for the Proteas throughout the year. It is worth noting that Bavuma led South Africa to the World Test Championship title, defeating Australia in the final of the tournament, registering a historic win for the Proteas.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland feature in the bowling attack

As for the middle order and the bowling attack of the best Test XI, the likes of Alex Carey and Ben Stokes have been included in the side. While Carey would fulfil the role of the wicketkeeper, Stokes would be the dedicated all-rounder in the side.

Furthermore, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Simon Harmer, and Jasprit Bumrah have been named the four bowlers in the side. Additionally, veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been included as the 12th man in the side as well.

Cricket Australia’s best Test XI of 2025: KL Rahul, Travis Head, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Bavuma (C), Carey, Stokes, Starc, Bumrah, Boland, Simon Harmer. 12th man – Jadeja

