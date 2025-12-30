Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland pull out of WPL 2026 due to personal reasons Star all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have pulled out of the upcoming edition of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 due to personal reasons. USA's Tara Norris has also pulled out of the upcoming season.

New Delhi:

In a major blow for Royal Challengers Bengaluru women and Delhi Capitals women, star all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have pulled out of the upcoming edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 due to personal reasons.

It is worth noting that both Perry and Sutherland were huge parts of their respective franchises and were extremely crucial players, and their absence could have a major effect on the side’s performance in the season.

Notably, Perry’s performance for RCB women in the WPL 2024 was one of the biggest reasons that the side managed to win the title, whereas Sutherland, who is considered one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket could prove to be a huge blow for Delhi Capitals as well.

Interestingly, RCB women have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. She will join the franchise for a price of Rs 30 lakh. Whereas, Alana King has been signed as a replacement for Sutherland in Delhi Capitals.

Tara Norris pulls out of WPL 2026 as well

Furthermore, the USA’s Tara Norris has also pulled out of the fourth edition of the WPL. It is worth noting that Norris was picked by UP Warriorz in the WPL auction for the season, but due to her selection in the national team for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from 18 January to 1 February 2026, she will be missing the upcoming WPL 2026.

As for her replacement, UP Warriorz have signed Australian all-rounder Charli Knott. Interestingly, Knott has been signed for a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh, and if she gets a chance in the side, she will look to put in her best performance, as Warriorz aim to get their hands on their maiden WPL title.

