Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after helping India women clean sweep Sri Lanka in T20I series Star India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side's performance against Sri Lanka in the fifth T20I of the series. She talked about ending the year with a win as well.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women continued their string of brilliant performances in the five-game series against Sri Lanka women. Taking on the side in the fifth T20I, the Women in Blue managed to register an emphatic 15-run victory in the game, clean sweeping the visitors in the series.

The game saw India bat first and post a total of 175 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, the Women in Blue limited the visitors to 160 runs and won the game by 15 runs, registering their fifth straight win of the series.

After the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance and how delighted she was to end the year with a win. “Yeah, I mean, 2025 has been really great for us. And I think it's been all the hard work we have done. And I think this year we have got the credit and now it's only about keep repeating good habits and keep winning the way we have done this year. Well, one thing is there, all of us played a lot of T20 cricket together and it was only, you know, believing in ourselves that we can do that. And everyone was very positive when sir spoke about, you know, strike rates and then, you know, lifting up standards,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shafali Verma speaks after winning POTS

Furthermore, India opener Shafali Verma won the Player of the Series award for her brilliance throughout the series. She also came forward and talked about her performance in the series.

“My work throughout the year has paid off. Sometimes everything you work on comes off, I will work harder and come back the next time. Both are different games. In ODI you have to play along the ground. T20 is my favourite, day by day I am improving and I will become a better player for the team,” Shafali Verma said.

Also Read: