India women clean sweep Sri Lanka, register dominant win in fifth T20I India women continued their string of brilliance in the ongoing five-game T20I series against Sri Lanka. Taking on the side at the Greenfield International Stadium, the Women in Blue registered a 15-run win in the fifth T20I.

India and Sri Lanka women continued their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the fifth T20I. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 30. The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Shafali Verma departing early on a score of five runs. Gunalan Kamalini added 12 runs on the board, with Harleen Deol scoring 13, as India women got off to a subpar start to the first innings of the game.

After the slow start to the game, it was the knock of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur that stabilised the innings for the Women in Blue. The star posted a total of 68 runs in 43 deliveries. Furthermore, Amanjot Kaur added 21 runs on the board, with Arundhati Reddy scoring 23. In the first innings, India women posted a total of 175 runs on the board.

As for Sri Lanka women, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamari Athapaththu, and Kavisha Dilhari were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their names. Nimasha Meepage took one wicket as well.

Brilliant bowling display helped India win the game

Speaking of the run chase, India women put in another good showing with the ball, limiting Sri Lanka to a subpar total and registering their fifth win in a row in the series. Hasini Perera was the highest run getter for Sri Lanka in the run chase with 65 runs to her name. Imesha Dulani added 50 runs to the board.

Despite these performances, Sri Lanka were limited to a score of 160 runs in the second innings. India defeated the visitors by 15 runs and won yet another game in the series, continuing their string of brilliance in the series.

