Deepti Sharma breaks world record, becomes highest wicket taker in WT20I history after win against SL

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women registered a brilliant victory against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the five-game series. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 30. The Women in Blue put in a good showing and registered a 15-run victory.

With the win secured, many eyes were set upon star all-rounder Deepti Sharma. It is worth noting that with one wicket in the game, Deepti Sharma moved past Megan Schutt’s tally and is now the highest wicket taker in WT20I history, breaking the world record that she had equalled in the third T20I.

Notably, Deepti now has 152 wickets to her name in the format, going past Schutt’s 151. She had equalled Schutt’s tally of 151 and had a chance to break the record in the fourth T20I but had gone wicketless as the wait continued and went into the final T20I of the series.

India defeat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in fifth T20I

Speaking of the game, India women came into bat first in the game and scored 175 runs on the board, and it was the knock of Harmanpreet Kaur that helped India post the total on the board. The skipper scored 68 runs in 43 deliveries on a pitch where the other batters failed to amass runs.

After posting 175 runs on the board, India women then performed brilliantly with the ball and limited the visitors to just 160 runs in the run chase, helping themselves to a 15-run victory as they completed the clean sweep in the series.

Most wickets in Women’s T20Is

152 - Deepti Sharma (IND-W)*

151 - Meghan Shutt (AUS-W)

144 - Nida Dar (PAK-W)

144 - Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W)

142 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)

