Biocon employee found dead in Electronic City campus in Bengaluru, investigation launched Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police officials confirmed that no note was recovered from the spot. The exact cause behind the employee's death is not yet clear.

Bengaluru:

A 26-year-old employee of Biocon was found dead at the company’s Electronic City campus on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Anand Kumar, a resident of Banashankari in Karnataka, who was working in the finance department of the company.

According to the police, the incident occurred within the office premises during the afternoon hours. Preliminary investigation suggests that Kumar either fell or jumped from the parapet wall on the fourth floor. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Electronic City, where doctors declared him dead.

The Parappana Agrahara Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police officials confirmed that no note was recovered from the spot. The exact cause behind Kumar’s death is not yet clear.

Further details are expected to emerge after the postmortem report and the completion of the initial police investigation.

About Biocon

Biocon is a leading Indian biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru. Founded in 1978 by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of biologics, biosimilars, and small molecule drugs. Biocon operates across several therapeutic areas, including diabetes, oncology, immunology, and nephrology.

The company has a significant global presence, with products marketed in over 120 countries through partnerships and subsidiaries. Biocon is known for its work in affordable biologics and has manufacturing facilities and research centres in India and overseas. Its main campus is located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which houses corporate offices, research laboratories, and manufacturing units.

Biocon is listed on the Indian stock exchanges and is regarded as one of the pioneers of India’s biotechnology sector, with a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and access to medicines.