Gig workers launch nationwide strike on New Year's Eve: What are their demands and what does it means for you? Abolishing the 10-minute delivery option and early payouts are among the key demands of gig workers unions which has called for a strike today on the New Year's Eve.

New Delhi:

Gig workers’ unions have renewed their demand for the removal of 10-minute delivery options and the restoration of earlier payout structures, ahead of a nationwide strike scheduled for Wednesday. Union leaders said the current delivery model places unsafe pressure on workers and has significantly reduced their earnings.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union president Shaik Salauddin said the fast delivery model was forcing workers to take risks on the road, while frequent changes in payment systems had led to declining incomes. He said thousands of workers across the country were preparing to participate in the protest, which could disrupt delivery services during peak hours.

“Our demand to the platform companies is that the old payout structure be reinstated and the 10 minute delivery option be removed from all platforms. We are ready to discuss and talk about it. We request the state and central government to intervene in this,” Salauddin told ANI.

Protests already underway in phases

According to the union, protests have already begun in phases. Salauddin said that on December 25, around 40000 workers across India joined demonstrations, resulting in delays in a significant number of deliveries.

“On December 25, around 40000 workers across India joined the protest, due to which 50 to 60 per cent of orders were delayed. What happened on December 25 was just the trailer; the real picture will be seen on December 31,” he said.

Why gig workers are on strike

The strike is being organised under the banner of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, which represents delivery workers and drivers associated with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and Amazon.

Salauddin said the union had placed five key demands before platform companies, with the restoration of the old payout structure being the primary one. He said workers earlier received fair payments during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Bakrid, and demanded that such a system be implemented regularly.

Allegations against algorithm based management

The union leader also criticised what he described as opaque, algorithm driven management systems. He alleged that workers were not being paid incentives properly and that there was no transparency in how earnings were calculated.

“The algorithm controls workers’ businesses. Incentives are not being paid properly, and there is no clarity. We also want a proper grievance redressal mechanism and social security benefits,” he said.

Claims of intimidation by companies

Salauddin claimed the movement had the backing of more than 150000 workers nationwide and accused aggregator companies of attempting to intimidate those participating in the protest.

“Workers are being threatened. Bouncers are being deployed near warehouses, and IDs are being blocked through team leaders and area managers. This kind of pressure will not work,” he said.

What the strike means for consumers?

The proposed strike by gig workers could have several direct and indirect implications for consumers, especially those who rely heavily on app based delivery services. The most immediate impact is likely to be delays in food and grocery deliveries.